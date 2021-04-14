Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $15.19 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a PE ratio of -138.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

