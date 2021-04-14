Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $290.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $244.38. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.42.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.