Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.28. Momo shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 9,758 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Momo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Momo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Momo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.