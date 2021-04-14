Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.