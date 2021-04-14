MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0197 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $37,914.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002949 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00454235 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 219,343,409 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

