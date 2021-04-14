Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

