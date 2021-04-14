Morgan Stanley Has $22.51 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 320.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Avantor worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

