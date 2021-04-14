Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $54.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.79.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.05 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 153.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.