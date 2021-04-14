Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.54. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.92 and a 52 week high of $333.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

