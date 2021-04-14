Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.