Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

