MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $263,584.07 and $1,080.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

