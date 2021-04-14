Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 219 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

