Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

