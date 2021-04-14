Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 304,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

