Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,486. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.