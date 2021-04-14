Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.73. 84,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

