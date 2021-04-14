Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,518. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

