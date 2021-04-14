Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $27.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.27% of Pentair worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

