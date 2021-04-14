Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $3.03 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.46. 51,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

