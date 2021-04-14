Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 800 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.81. 4,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

