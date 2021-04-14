MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €181.13 ($213.09).

MTX stock opened at €196.60 ($231.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €202.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.77. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

