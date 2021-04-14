Narrative (NRVE) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Narrative coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a total market cap of $79,148.02 and approximately $49.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Narrative Coin Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 coins. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Narrative is a decentralized content ecosystem that rewards producers, distributors, and consumers due to their contribution to the network. The Narrative platform is designed to be the world’s journal where the members post their experiences, thoughts through posts (single photo, a collection of photos, text or text & photo) and afterward receive a reward depending on the content quality. The NRVE is a NEO-based utility token, used to pay for items of value and reward the users who contribute to the network. “

Narrative Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

