National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 42,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBGIF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.