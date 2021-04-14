National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Analyst Recommendations for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit