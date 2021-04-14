National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

