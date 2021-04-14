National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPGF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

