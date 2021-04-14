Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Commerzbank raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

