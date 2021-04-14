Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock worth $261,354 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Analyst Recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit