Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock worth $261,354 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

