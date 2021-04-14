Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

