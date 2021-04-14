New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). New Relic posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 355,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

