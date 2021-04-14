New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of New World Development stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. New World Development has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
New World Development Company Profile
