New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of New World Development stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. New World Development has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

