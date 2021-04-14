NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NewRiver REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 106.49 ($1.39) on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Analyst Recommendations for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

