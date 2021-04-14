Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nexa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEXA. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

NEXA opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

