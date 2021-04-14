NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 692.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 692.6% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 777,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit