NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 692.6% in March

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 692.6% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 777,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

