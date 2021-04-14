Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCCMF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Nippon Dragon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Nippon Dragon Resources
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.