Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCCMF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Nippon Dragon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

