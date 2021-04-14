NIX Price Up 0.4% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. NIX has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and $143,251.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.75 or 0.03771499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00426725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $803.53 or 0.01289709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.22 or 0.00536451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00505273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00361647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00033819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,016,250 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

