Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 80939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSR. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

