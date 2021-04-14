Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 337,434 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 337,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

CHDN stock opened at $217.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

