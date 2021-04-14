Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 596,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 103,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 81,875 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

