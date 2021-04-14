Norges Bank Buys Shares of 709,194 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 709,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 433.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

