Norges Bank Takes $64.98 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 793,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,984,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.32% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.