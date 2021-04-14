Norges Bank Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,895,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

