Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 61,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,652. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Comments


