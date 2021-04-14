Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 61,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,652. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

