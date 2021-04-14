Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $9.62 on Wednesday, hitting $638.38. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $634.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.20 and a 200 day moving average of $513.24. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.