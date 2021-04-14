Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. 2,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,682. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

