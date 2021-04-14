Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$51.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.61 on Friday, hitting C$46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. Northland Power has a one year low of C$28.17 and a one year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.