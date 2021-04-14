Norway Savings Bank Buys 510 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $119.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

