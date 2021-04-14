Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 633,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

