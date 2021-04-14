Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.68. The company had a trading volume of 262,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average of $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.