Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after buying an additional 138,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 48,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,049. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

