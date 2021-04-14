Norway Savings Bank Purchases 555 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.80. 274,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,500. The company has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

